Drug investigation leads to arrest

A woman has been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Wayne County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation.

That’s according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson who says Tina Ferguson-Blackburn, 45, was arrested and is being charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation was done by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, a unit composed of West Virginia State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Blackburn was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.

