Early morning fire damages home

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews scrambled Wednesday morning to put down a fire at a home in St. Albans.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in the back of the home in the 800 block of Valley Pike.

Everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters say the fire did spread to the second floor of the home but described the damage as minor. The fire was contained to the back of the house.

There is no word on a cause. An investigation is underway.

