Elderly man killed during house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Wednesday after his house in Gallipolis caught fire.

Jim Johnson, the Assistant Chief with the Gallipolis Fire Department, says they got a call a little after noon when an automatic fire alarm went off in the house on Portsmouth Road.

Johnson says flames were spreading downstairs when crews arrived.

Neighbors say the victim’s wife had passed away and he had been living alone for several years. They described him as a well liked and respected figure of the community.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Johnson tells WSAZ.com renovations to the home made the fire fight more difficult. He says the home had been added onto several times, creating nooks and crannies for the fire to spread.

According to Johnson, it took crews from Gallipolis and Point Pleasant about two and a half hours to get the fire out.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

