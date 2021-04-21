Fire destroys Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Fire destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth, city firefighters say.

They said it was reported around 12:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Offnere Street.

No residents were home at the time. Pets inside, including four dogs and some birds, made it to safety except one dog that died, according to a resident of the home.

Crews say they encountered heavy smoke when they arrived, and the home was engulfed on the inside.

While the cause is undetermined, it’s not considered to be suspicious, firefighters said.

Crews, including 12 firefighters, four engine companies and a medic, didn’t clear the scene until nearly 3 p.m.

A resident at the scene told our crew that three people lived in the home.

