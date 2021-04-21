First Warning Forecast | Warmth fades away...for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon in which temperatures rose well into the 70s, the warmth takes a break for the next few days after a strong cold front barrels through the region Tuesday night. The front will also be responsible for temperatures reaching the freezing mark at the end of the work week. Over the weekend, temperatures stay down due to widespread rain moving across the area. Finally, a warming trend - and a pretty substantial one at that - is expected for the start of next week.

Tuesday evening stays comfortable and quiet under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Overnight, the cold front swings through with gusty winds and a sharp drop in temperatures, falling to the mid 30s by sunrise. A round of rain and snow showers passes from west to east in the pre-dawn hours through mid-morning. If snow falls heavily enough, a light accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Wednesday afternoon stays mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly as temperatures struggle to rise past the upper 40s. In addition, scattered rain showers will continue to dot the region.

Scattered rain and snow showers persist Wednesday evening before tapering overnight. As clouds break, temperatures fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect and will likely be upgraded to a warning by Wednesday morning. Be sure to cover or bring inside sensitive plants, and make sure any exposed outdoor pipes are properly protected as well.

Thursday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered rain showers. High temperatures stay well below average, only rising to the low 50s, along with a breeze.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Widespread rain will be seen on Saturday with temperatures staying close to 60 degrees. Showers exit Sunday morning with drier conditions in the afternoon, along with partial sunshine. High temperatures stay near 60 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday see a good deal of sunshine with temperatures rising sharply each day. On Monday, highs reach the mid 60s. By Tuesday, highs reach the upper 70s.

