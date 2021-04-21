Free support group for college students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August of 2020, First Choice Services launched a new emotional strengthline, to help West Virginians dealing with a range of issues and emotional fatigue.

Recent information from the CDC indicates many Americans have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic and their emotional health has suffered significantly.

“People are suffering from post traumatic events, because they’ve lost loved ones, or maybe they’ve never had to deal with serious financial problems or job loss and this has been the first time for that,” said Sheila Moran, director of marketing.

The highest call volume came last month, in March, more than 200 people calling in from across the state.

“There’s nothing you have to lose, you are completely in control,” said Moran. “You might be very surprised at how much it helps. Just spending 20 minutes talking to someone who is there to listen to you and not judge you and maybe give you some advice some information some guidelines.”

To focus specifically on college students, the organization has launched a free weekly support group just for college students.

The program is facilitated by a mental health clinician and focuses on managing stress and anxiety.

The first meeting will be April 22 at 6 p.m. Attendance is confidential and attendees will not have to divulge their names to the group. Participation will be limited but additional sessions are planned.

“Reach out to other people and not just on social media,” said Moran. “They’ve said ‘call up or text your friends, your family as much as you can whether it be in person or just talking with them continue those real world connections.’”

To learn more or sign up, you can give them a call at 1-877-HELP-304. You can also text 1-877-4357-304. If you prefer to e-mail they can be reached at group304wv@gmail.com or visit the link here.

