Home destroyed by fire in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Sissonville was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say they do not know what caused the fire on Mary Jackie Lane.

A man was living inside of the home, but no utilities were turned on, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported.

The man who lived inside the home also could not be located by emergency crews once the fire was knocked out.

