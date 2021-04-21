Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder - domestic violence and tampering with evidence after the body of her son was found in the trunk of a car.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller said a woman had a gun and a boy wrapped in a blanket who was dead.

Officers found Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, on the porch and blood on the front steps. Believing someone was in immediate danger, police opened the trunk of the car Higgins said was hers and found the body of her 10-year-old son.

The arrest report says that after being given her Miranda rights, Higgins “admitted to attempting to cut the victim’s tongue out of his mouth.” She then admitted to shooting her son and placing him in the trunk of the car.

Higgins has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on $250,000 cash bond. She will be arraigned Thursday morning.

