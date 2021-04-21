Advertisement

Man taken into custody after leading deputies on chase

Brian James Smith
Brian James Smith(WSAZ, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brian James Smith, 39, of South Charleston, is behind bars.

Deputies say they spotted Smith in a vehicle on Scarberry Lane near South Charleston on Wednesday. Officials say he took off in the vehicle and then got out and ran into a wooded area along Mudsuck Branch Road.

A deputy and her K9, along with other deputies tracked Smith through the woods and found him 20 minutes later.

Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. He was then taken to South Central Regional Jail.

He is being held on a capias that was issued for his arrest by a circuit court earlier in the year after he escaped from home confinement, which was part of his sentencing following a felony conviction. In March 2020, Smith was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say new charges from the pursuit are pending.

