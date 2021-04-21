Mountaineers add DePaul transfer forward Paulicap
Third transfer of the offseason
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have added their third transfer of the offseason in DePaul transfer forward Pauly Paulicap.
Paulicap played last season with DePaul and averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Before the Blue Demons, he played his first years of college ball at Manhattan. He averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.
Paulicap joins FIU transfer Dimon Carrigan & Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry as a new face for the Mountaineers.
This will be his final season of college eligibility.
