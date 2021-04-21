New pilot internship program being offered to high school students across Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The old saying “work hard for what you want” means more to students at Collins Career Technical Center than they could have ever imagined.

“It’s kind of crazy. I’ve always been told that hard work pays off and always throughout my life, I’ve put in as much work as I can, and now that it’s finally paying off, it’s crazy,” Josh Pierce, a senior at CCTC said.

That hard work Pierce has been putting in at Collins Career Technical Center in Lawrence County, Ohio will help determine whether he gets accepted into a new pilot internship program that will be offered at sites across the state this summer.

Since this is a pilot program, only 100 internship positions are offered at this time throughout the state. This means that there are a limited number per site. Currently, Collins Career Technical Center has eight on the table.

Students sixteen to eighteen years old with a focus in either mass media engineering or I.T. networking are eligible to apply.

Decisions on who will be accepted into these positions will be based on things like grades, where they are at with their credits, instructor recommendations, and whether or not there have been discipline issues.

“When we can find these authentic experiences like out on an internship, that’s money in the bank for students. That’s valuable experience for those students and they’re well on their way with a head start for a career or future,” said James Woda, Technology Academy Supervisor.

Woda says Lawrence County Educational Service Center applied to be a part of this internship program and Collins Career Technical Center is partnering with them.

Although their tech center has offered in-house internships in the past, this new pilot program will not only pay students, but it will also allow students to get real-world experience in I.T. Departments at surrounding schools and businesses.

The state will also reimburse the amount students get paid to employers.

“Being here at Collins does teach me a lot, but would also help so much if students were able to go out and have an internship somewhere where they can learn in the field from experience and trial and error,” Pierce said.

A chance to grow, so one day, they can land their dream job.

The staff at Collins Career Technical Center plans to begin placing students into internship positions in May.

