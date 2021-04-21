Ohio lawyer arraigned on criminal sex charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson, Ohio defense attorney Christopher Michael Moore was arraigned Wednesday morning on criminal sex charges.

According to an indictment filed in Jackson County Common Pleas court Friday, Moore has been charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Moore is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Under the arraignment order, Moore will be under house arrest with a bond set at $250,000 cash or 10% with security interest in real estate. He must wear an ankle monitor and is not permitted to have any contact with the alleged victim, any witnesses or any children under 18.

Moore, also a youth sports coach, is not permitted to coach at this time under the order.

A virtual pre-trial will be held in May

