Advertisement

Ohio lawyer arraigned on criminal sex charges

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson, Ohio defense attorney Christopher Michael Moore was arraigned Wednesday morning on criminal sex charges.

According to an indictment filed in Jackson County Common Pleas court Friday, Moore has been charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Moore is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Under the arraignment order, Moore will be under house arrest with a bond set at $250,000 cash or 10% with security interest in real estate. He must wear an ankle monitor and is not permitted to have any contact with the alleged victim, any witnesses or any children under 18.

Moore, also a youth sports coach, is not permitted to coach at this time under the order.

A virtual pre-trial will be held in May

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 in Ky. | 785 new cases, 13 more deaths
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor: COVID-19 is more dangerous than ever
Tuesday a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all three charges...
Reflecting on the Derek Chauvin verdict at Marshall University
Great Rubber Duck Race
The Great Rubber Duck Race
Great Rubber Duck Race