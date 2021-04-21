Advertisement

Part of State Route 7 shut down for “an extended period of time”

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 7 at State Route 2070 is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

This is due to an accident involving a log truck and a car, according to the Greenup County 911 Director.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say they believe it’ll be closed for possibly two to four hours.

Officials say drivers should find an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A man and a woman died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in Braxton County, West Virginia.
Pair dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
DNR, troopers searching for hunter accused in shooting
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife

Latest News

Ramped Up Farmers Market with The Wild Ramp
Ramped Up Farmers Market with The Wild Ramp
Two eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed following a two vehicle crash Wednesday evening.
Crash closes lanes of I-64
The Photosynthesizing Farmer on Studio 3
The Photosynthesizing Farmer on Studio 3
This comes after an audit of compliance with federal requirements
Problems persist with Kentucky’s unemployment system
Gov Justice
Gov. Justice sets vaccination percentage goal