Part of State Route 7 shut down for “an extended period of time”

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 7 at State Route 2070 is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

This is due to an accident involving a log truck and a car, according to the Greenup County 911 Director.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say they believe it’ll be closed for possibly two to four hours.

Officials say drivers should find an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.