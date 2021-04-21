Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m. along WV Route 80.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, Priscella Cline-Smith died at the scene of the accident near Paradise Island.

Officials say the 62-year-old was from Verner, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s department says the driver of the vehicle told deputies they were traveling north on Route 80 when they saw a tractor trailer stopped with its emergency lights on.

The driver told officials when they got close to the stopped tractor trailer they hit a woman in the middle of the north bound lane.

No other information about the accident has been released.

