Radford native Darris Nichols named Radford University basketball coach

Nichols has spent the last six years at Florida
Darris Nichols to take over Radford basketball program
Darris Nichols to take over Radford basketball program(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Florida assistant Darris Nichols has been named the new Head Basketball Coach at Radford University, WDBJ7 Sports has learned.

Nichols played just down the street from RU’s Dedmon Center at Radford High School, helping the Bobcats to four state tournament appearances. He later played at West Virginia, winning an NIT Championship and leading the Mountaineers to appearances in the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16.

Nichols has made coaching stops at Wofford, under current Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young, as well as Louisiana Tech and Florida, where he worked for Head Coach Mike White.

The University has scheduled an afternoon press conference to formally introduce Nichols.

Nichols replaces Mike Jones, who is leaving to take the same job at University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

