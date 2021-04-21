Reflecting on the Derek Chauvin verdict at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Black United Students organization held a program Wednesday to discuss the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The organization, along with members of student government and University President Jerome Gilbert, shared remarks regarding the verdict and social justice after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“It is very important for us to unite on campus because I feel like Black United Students, of course, are trying to bring back more culture and awareness to campus today,” said Takira Williams, president of the Black United Students organization at Marshall University.

She said the purpose of the meeting was to create unity, spread awareness, reflect on Tuesday’s verdict and to remember people who have lost their lives to police violence.

“With the state of our country, we are in a time of healing and it starts in the small pockets of our community,” said Anna Williams, the university’s student body president.

Williams says these conversations are important for healing and moving forward.

President Gilbert says he wants students and community members to know that the university cares about social justice.

“We care about seeing justice served and we care about the family of George Floyd and other victims of brutality,” Gilbert said.

