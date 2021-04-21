Search underway for hunter accused of shooting another hunter

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Among the sounds of leaves crunching, wind whistling, and the birds gobbling, turkey hunting brings many people to the woods each year.

However, for Jason Wandling a gunshot aimed in the wrong direction turned his experience into a race to save a life.

“About 7:30 I heard a shot, and it sounded like people celebrating after the shot and then the sound, the screaming, started getting closer and closer. And I told my friend and said, ‘this isn’t good,’” Wandling said.

He found the wounded hunter all alone on Seven Mile Ridge Road in Mason County. He helped him walk nearly a mile to safety -- all while listening as the hunter kept repeating the same phrase.

“Please help me, somebody help me, I’m going to die,” Wandling said the hunter kept repeating.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, the hunter who fired the shot took off. Even if it was an accident, authorities say a lack of assistance adds a price.

“There’s actually a state law that says they have to help render aid to the other party. So, by them not stopping and giving assistance, that’s a violation of state code,” said Jared Gravely, a Natural Resources police officer.

Troopers say the victim suffered injuries to the face, but they’re considered non-life threatening.

Luckily, a fellow outdoorsman was willing to lend a hand.

“I just hope someone would do the same for me and anybody else,” Wandling said.

As of now, the suspect has not been located.

