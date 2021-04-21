Advertisement

Tennis balls left behind in park to honor a special dog

The basket of tennis balls was found at Ritter Park Tuesday evening.
The basket of tennis balls was found at Ritter Park Tuesday evening.(Jimmy Treacy)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special reminder to dog owners to “hug your dog and tell them you love them,” was discovered Tuesday night by people at Ritter Park in Huntington.

A sign that reads “In Loving Memory of Chance” with a picture of the white and beige dog is accompanied by a basket of tennis balls near the park’s fountain.

The sign says Chance passed away on April 18, and that he loved tennis balls.

It suggests people take a ball home or use it at the park to play with their pup and return it for the next dog to use.

The poster also asks that people post pictures of their dogs enjoying the tennis balls from Chance on Instagram, using the hashtag #tennisballsfromchance2021.

