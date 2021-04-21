Advertisement

WV Class AAA Championships wrapped up

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The 74th West Virginia Wrestling Championships didn’t look like past tournaments, but the Class AAA winner was more than familiar.

Parkersburg South won its 7th consecutive team championship.

Because of Covid-19 concerns, the tournament is spread over four days and Class AAA the first to crown champions.

Class AA-A begins wrestling on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights from Tuesday title matches.

