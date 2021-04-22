17th FestivALL Charleston to have in-person and virtual events

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- FestivALL Charleston will turn the city into a work of art from June 13 through June 27.

The 17th year of the event will be a hybrid experience, with in-person and virtual experiences featuring art, music, theater, dance and more.

Organizers say some in-person events will also be recorded to air on the FestivALL Youtube channel.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back live events and performances as a part of this year’s FestivALL. In addition to components of in-person events, we will be building upon the VirtuALL experience from 2020 to deliver an exciting lineup featuring local artists,” said Maria Belcher, Executive Director. “Things will look different this year, but these temporary adjustments to the festival allow us to come together and share in the power of the arts and community - while also keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Event producers have modified logistics for in-person events, which includes limiting capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

FestivALL events will follow proper protocols from the CDC, Gov. Justice’s reopening plan: West Virginia Strong — The Comeback, the City of Charleston, and the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

FestivALL fans can expect to enjoy events such as FestivALL’s Carriage Trail Walk, the Charleston Area Alliance’s Downtown Open, the Children’s Art Fair, along with plenty of opportunities to engage in and with public art in Charleston. Some events like the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Putting it Together” and Jeff Shirley’s Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future will be presented as outdoor events for the first time.

One of the biggest changes in the FestivALL schedule will be the structure of the Capitol Street Art Fair.

Instead of a 2-day street fair and festival, FestivALL has partnered with the Capitol Market, to present “FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair”, welcoming this year’s group of juried artists to display and sell their works at a rotating booth from May 1 – July 11.

Below is a sampling of the 2021 schedule:

May 1-July 11: FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Summer Art Fair

June 1-30: Show Your Pride Window Display Contest

June 13: Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art, and Dance

June 13-27: FestivALL Porch Parade Art-for-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition

June 17-July 6: Downtown Open June 20 Authors’ Roundtable Social History Charleston Bike Tour

June 23: Art-for-ALL Awards Ceremony (virtual) Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future

June 26-27: Children’s Art Fair at Davis Park

A full calendar of events will be released Memorial Day Weekend.

