HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April is autism awareness month and this year organizations are getting back to normal.

Cheryl Cook, President of Autism Society River Cities, and Marc Ellison, Executive Director of WV Autism Training Center, discuss the history of service in West Virginia for those with autism and a special advocate, Elaine Harvey.

This year the Autism Society of River Cities is hosting a virtual event honoring Elaine Harvey and her work as an advocate.

To learn more about the event or donate you can visit the WV Autism Training Center website.

