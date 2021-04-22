Community mourns loss of woman killed in Logan County accident

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A community is mourning the loss of a woman hit and killed by a truck Wednesday on state Route 80 in the Man area.

Logan County officials describe Priscella Cline-Smith, 62, of Verner, as one of the most giving people in the county. Residents say her death has send shockwaves through the community.

Sheriff’s deputies in Logan County say Smith was outside of her home and food pantry organization, Paradise Island, when she was hit and killed.

Friends and volunteers at Paradise Island said Smith’s main goal was to ensure everybody had enough to eat. Every month, she would gear up to give out hundreds of meals to those in need at her organization.

“I lost a friend but a lot of people lost a food supply because they come here and this was their food supply, this was their extra food for the month,” said Audrey Smith about her friend.

Priscella Cline-Smith had planned for a food drive event on Wednesday before her death. Another organization is planning on still holding that food drive in her honor on Friday.

