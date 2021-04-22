Advertisement

COVID-19 in Ky. | 628 new cases, 8 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 628 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

Thursday’s positivity rate stood at 3.36%, and there were eight red counties.

Beshear said 1,696,530 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose and the state is about 800,000 vaccines to go to hit the 2.5 million mark to lift many capacity restrictions.

“We need to push hard to get there,” he said, saying 270 confirmed cases of COVID variants are in the state now -- affecting mainly younger people.

Beshear said three of the additional deaths Thursday were from the audit of death certificates. Since the pandemic started, 6,381 Kentuckians have died from COVID-related complications.

