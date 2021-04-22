Dealing with stubborn body fat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Many have had or have fitness goals that may include improving body image, more specifically, losing body fat.

Even in successes in your weight loss journey, there can still be frustration that you are not losing fat in the areas of your body that you want to most.

Coach Chris Lane joined Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss the spot reduction myth and share exercise and lifestyle tips to educate and restore your commitment to achieve your weight loss goals.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.