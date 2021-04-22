Advertisement

Early morning power outage affects thousands

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of Charleston is without power Thursday morning.

According to Metro 911 dispatch, nearly 2,800 people have been affected by this outage.

They describe the outage stretching from Dickinson St. to Coonskin Dr. and then back across the river to Edens Fork.

We don’t know what caused this outage nor when the power will be restored.

No accidents have been reported in Charleston because of the outage, but they are asking drivers to slow down and be careful while driving.

