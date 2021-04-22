Advertisement

Helping out our heroes

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Giving back to those who have done so much for us.

Affiliated Financial Group announced Wednesday night they would be doing just that Thursday morning, by sponsoring fuel for health care workers and first responders.

The event will take place Thursday morning, at Exxon One Stop on MacCorkle Avenue.

Event organizers say they’ll be pumping $25 of gas in their cars from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They say this is only good for the first 200 cars in line for those who work in health care or are a first responder.

