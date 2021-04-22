Helping out our heroes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Giving back to those who have done so much for us.

Affiliated Financial Group announced Wednesday night they would be doing just that Thursday morning, by sponsoring fuel for health care workers and first responders.

The event will take place Thursday morning, at Exxon One Stop on MacCorkle Avenue.

Event organizers say they’ll be pumping $25 of gas in their cars from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They say this is only good for the first 200 cars in line for those who work in health care or are a first responder.

