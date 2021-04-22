HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center is a victim-focused children’s advocacy center that provides a safe atmosphere for the victim, lessens trauma, and promotes healing by maximizing services through a multi-disciplinary team approach. Hope’s Place actively seeks to reduce the occurrence of child sexual abuse and heighten awareness through prevention education.

Hope’s Place Dodgeball Tournament is Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at National Guard Armory, 2519 Lexington Avenue in Ashland.

Call 606-325-4737 for more details.

