Man accused of killing police officer appears in court

Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.
Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in the shooting of a Charleston Police officer.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man charged in the fatal shooting of a Charleston Police Officer was in court Thursday morning.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020 while responding to a traffic complaint.

Phillips was arraigned on grand jury charges Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The trial is set for August 16 at 9 a.m. Court officials say it’s currently to be scheduled together with the two co-defendants. Defense plans to ask for a separate trial.

The case has been transferred from Judge Webster to Judge Bailey because Bailey has had previous cases with the co-defendant.

The defense is asking for $50,000 bond with home confinement. Phillips doesn’t have any significant previous charges. The state says the previous bond hearing was sufficient. Judge Bailey says she will not entertain any hearings of bond at this time.

Bond denied for man accused of killing police officer

Officer Cassie Johnson’s mom and sister were on the virtual court hearing.

For our previous coverage, click here.

This is a developing story.

