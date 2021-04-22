More than $1 million geared toward improving Ky. highway entrances to schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than $1 million will go toward improving Eastern Kentucky highway safety near public schools -- protecting students, educators, and the community.

It’s part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest initiative in targeting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) funding allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan toward safety projects.

Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award, totaling $23 million. To see the full list, click here.

In Floyd County, along state Route 114 a new traffic pattern will restrict left-hand turns but allow for a U-turn farther down to gain access to Prestonsburg Elementary.

“It’s much appreciated. The safety lane will help that area tremendously. Once we can check that off, we are going to continue for each one of our attendance areas to address the needs that we have,” said John Greer Hunt, chief safety officer for Floyd County Schools.

At Highlands Elementary in Johnson County, parents can expect a longer turn lane along U.S. 23.

In Greenup County, two projects totaling $530,000 have been announced. Along U.S. 23, turn lanes will be added at the Raceland School Campus. Argillite Elementary will see improved road access.

Along U.S. 119, engineers will design a turn lane and a new traffic pattern at Pike County Central Campus.

During the next two years, funding will be used to design and construct projects, ranging from new turn lanes and crosswalks to pavement markings and new entrances. Counties across the state will benefit from upgrades to existing school flashing lights, pedestrian crosswalk beacons, and roadside signs encouraging distraction-free driving. The new projects are also expected to create contracting and design jobs.

KYTC has not announced a projected timeline for any of the projects.

