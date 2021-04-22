Advertisement

More tickets punched to WV state girls tourney

By Jim Treacy
Apr. 21, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 teams can now make reservations for the West Virginia girls state basketball tournament next week in Charleston. Huntington High beat Parkersburg South while Midland topped Parkersburg to lock up spots in the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Here are the highlights from both games and other girls scores from Wednesday night.

Class AAAA

Region 1 Co-final

Morgantown 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 24

Wheeling Park 58, University 37

Region 2 Co-final

Martinsburg 65, Musselman 51

Region 3 Co-final

Woodrow Wilson 68, Capital 53

Region 4 Co-final

Cabell Midland 65, Parkersburg 56

Huntington 41, Parkersburg South 12

Class A

Region 1 Co-final

Madonna 53, Doddridge County 49

Region 2 Co-final

Tucker Co. 57, Pocahontas Co. 23

Region 3 Co-final

River View 78, Richwood 41

Webster County 61, James Monroe 40

Region 4 Co-final

Calhoun Co. 60, Tolsia 46

Tug Valley 65, Gilmer Co. 53

