More tickets punched to WV state girls tourney
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 teams can now make reservations for the West Virginia girls state basketball tournament next week in Charleston. Huntington High beat Parkersburg South while Midland topped Parkersburg to lock up spots in the Class AAAA quarterfinals. Here are the highlights from both games and other girls scores from Wednesday night.
Class AAAA
Region 1 Co-final
Morgantown 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 24
Wheeling Park 58, University 37
Region 2 Co-final
Martinsburg 65, Musselman 51
Region 3 Co-final
Woodrow Wilson 68, Capital 53
Region 4 Co-final
Cabell Midland 65, Parkersburg 56
Huntington 41, Parkersburg South 12
Class A
Region 1 Co-final
Madonna 53, Doddridge County 49
Region 2 Co-final
Tucker Co. 57, Pocahontas Co. 23
Region 3 Co-final
River View 78, Richwood 41
Webster County 61, James Monroe 40
Region 4 Co-final
Calhoun Co. 60, Tolsia 46
Tug Valley 65, Gilmer Co. 53
