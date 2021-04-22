Advertisement

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week of April 19th through the 25th is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Scott Ballou with Marshall Police is joined by Rachael Gwilliams and Sydney DeVaney to share some simple things we can all do to stay safe.

Scott Ballou teaches a self defense course at Marshall University to teach college age women how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

To learn more about this self defense course you can visit the RAD website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Elderly man killed in house fire
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk

Latest News

Cheryl Cook, President of Autism Society River Cities, and Marc Ellison, Executive Director of...
Autism Awareness Month
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Icy roads lead to morning crashes in Cabell Co.
Icy roads lead to morning crashes in Cabell Co.
New "Goodwill Experience" in Scott Depot
New "Goodwill Experience" in Scott Depot