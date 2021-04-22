HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week of April 19th through the 25th is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Scott Ballou with Marshall Police is joined by Rachael Gwilliams and Sydney DeVaney to share some simple things we can all do to stay safe.

Scott Ballou teaches a self defense course at Marshall University to teach college age women how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

To learn more about this self defense course you can visit the RAD website.

