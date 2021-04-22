Advertisement

National Girl Scout Leader’s Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (CNN/WSAZ) -

Thursday is National Girl Scout Leader’s Day.

Each year, about 750,000 people volunteer with the organization to become role models and to help teach young girls community service, confidence, courage, and respect.

It’s a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. The Girl Scouts started in 1912.

If you know someone who gives their time to the organization, thank them, or consider becoming a Girl Scout leader yourself.

