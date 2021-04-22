Advertisement

National Teach Children to Save Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (CNN/WSAZ) -

Encourage a child to save... it’s National Teach Children to Save Day.

With an early start on saving money and budgeting, more kids could have good financial habits as they head into adulthood.

Here are a few tips: start by giving your child a piggy bank. It helps if it’s clear, so they see their savings grow.

Next, open a savings account. They can monitor their account and watch it increase.

Finally, demonstrate need versus want... even in your daily shopping.

Click here to visit Huntington Federal.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Elderly man killed in house fire
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

National Jelly Bean Day
National Jelly Bean Day
National Jelly Bean Day
National Jelly Bean Day
National Girl Scout Leader's Day
National Girl Scout Leader’s Day
Donate Life Month | Charlie Tuitt
Donate Life Month | Charlie Tuitt