Encourage a child to save... it’s National Teach Children to Save Day.

With an early start on saving money and budgeting, more kids could have good financial habits as they head into adulthood.

Here are a few tips: start by giving your child a piggy bank. It helps if it’s clear, so they see their savings grow.

Next, open a savings account. They can monitor their account and watch it increase.

Finally, demonstrate need versus want... even in your daily shopping.

