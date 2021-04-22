Nearly $2 million approved for Roads to Prosperity projects in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has approved over $1.9 million for two Roads to Prosperity projects.

This is to correct serious slides on the highly-traveled roads in Wayne County.

One project is on Spring Valley Drive and the other is on West Virginia Route 37 at the intersection of Vernicks Road.

“These are two roadways that are absolutely critical for so many people in Wayne County, so I’m very excited that we’re now going to be able to hit the ground running on these important projects,” Gov. Justice said. “I continue to be impressed with the great work that our Division of Highways has been able to do through my Roads To Prosperity program and all West Virginians should be incredibly proud of all that’s being done to make the roads in our communities better than ever.”

“Thanks to the bold vision of the Governor’s Roads To Prosperity program, we are able to prioritize and expedite critical projects like these so the people of West Virginia can get where they need to go as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Deputy Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Highways. “And by using bond monies to pay for these projects, it provides us the financial flexibility to continue funding our unprecedented efforts to maintain the secondary roads all across our great state.”

The Spring Valley Drive slide repair project was awarded to Thaxton Construction Company Inc., with a bid amount of $1,769,207.00. This slide threatened to destroy the road. Spring Valley Drive provides access to both a high school and a hospital. The governor’s office says it also threatened power and water lines along the road. This lead the Wayne County Commission to declare a state of emergency in the area.

Officials say this project is set to start this spring and be finished by October.

The West Virginia Route 37 project was awarded to Thaxton Construction as well for a bid of $196,000.00. This project is set to be complete by the end of July.

