Advertisement

Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Elderly man killed in house fire
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

Improving highways near Kentucky school entrances
More than $1 million geared toward improving Ky. highway entrances to schools
Logan County officials describe Priscella Cline-Smith, 62, of Verner, as one of the most giving...
Community mourns loss of woman killed in Logan County accident
The Supreme Court made it easier Thursday to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in...
High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder
wsaz
Portsmouth continues "elevate" master plan
Joshua Phillips is scheduled to go to trial on August 16, 2021.
Trial set for man accused of killing Charleston police officer