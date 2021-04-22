Advertisement

Officials say less than 50% of West Virginians have a REAL ID

Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on Oct. 1, 2021.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting Oct. 1, you must have a REAL ID or a passport to fly in the United States.

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles officials say 43 percent of West Virginians have their REAL IDs.

To raise awareness of the upcoming ID change, officials set up an information table at Yeager Airport on Thursday morning.

“We’d love to see that increase and what we want to do is encourage our customers to go ahead and take that step,” said Natalie Holcomb, public information specialist with the West Virginia DMV.

She says this was done to let everyone know the ins and outs of getting one, so there is no confusion when the deadline rolls around in the fall.

A REAL ID has a gold star in the corner. They are a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and IDs.

This change is intended to prevent terrorists from passing checkpoints by using fake or fraudulent IDs.

Holcomb says to get your first real ID, you must go into your local DMV office. Make sure to bring proof of identity, your Social Security card and two proofs of residency.

