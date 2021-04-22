Advertisement

Ohio man accused of trying to solicit W.Va. minor

A man from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in connection with allegedly soliciting a minor from...
A man from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in connection with allegedly soliciting a minor from Jackson County, West Virginia.(Jackson County (W.Va.) Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in connection with allegedly soliciting a minor from Jackson County, West Virginia, the county Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Marcel Douglas Penick, faces two counts of soliciting a minor by computer, distribution or display to a minor of obscene matter, and use of matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Investigators say the charges will be prosecuted in Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jarrell's situation and fate were discussed in a nearly 4-hour executive session at...
Barboursville Middle School principal fired
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Elderly man killed in house fire
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
84-year-old Cleeland Willis died across from the funeral home he founded nearly 50 years ago.
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on Oct. 1, 2021.
Officials say less than 50% of West Virginians have a REAL ID
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
COVID-19 in Ky. | 628 new cases, 8 more deaths