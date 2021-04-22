Ohio man accused of trying to solicit W.Va. minor

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested in connection with allegedly soliciting a minor from Jackson County, West Virginia, the county Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Marcel Douglas Penick, faces two counts of soliciting a minor by computer, distribution or display to a minor of obscene matter, and use of matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Investigators say the charges will be prosecuted in Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.