One person rescued from house fire in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been rescued from their burning home in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, a home on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue caught fire just after 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say everyone is now out.

As of 12:45 a.m., crews are still on the scene working to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates as we learn more.

