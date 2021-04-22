One person rescued from house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been rescued from their burning home in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, a home on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue caught fire just after 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say everyone is now out.

As of 12:45 a.m., crews are still on the scene working to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.