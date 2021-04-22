One person rescued from house fire in Charleston
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been rescued from their burning home in Charleston.
According to the Charleston Fire Department, a home on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue caught fire just after 12:00 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters say everyone is now out.
As of 12:45 a.m., crews are still on the scene working to get the fire under control.
This is a developing story.
