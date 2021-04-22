Portsmouth continues ‘Elevate’ plan

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting out with a bunch of ideas, hoping that some are able to stick -- that’s been a community’s initiative.

“I think we’re just taking the first step with this pavilion on Market Street,” said Portsmouth city engineer Nathan Prosch. “It’s gotten some buzz lately.”

With some grant funding and some hope, city officials are looking to change the face of Portsmouth -- starting with redevelopment on Market Street.

“The public projects, I think is very important to bring the community together,” Prosch said. “That’s what this whole … the pavilion thing started was to bring the community together.”

The city hopes to fund other projects, including improvements to the amphitheater at Riverfront Park, an updated boat ramp, and more recreational development around Spartan Municipal Stadium.

“We wanted to create a plan that people outside of the city of Portsmouth could participate in and they’d have an opportunity to say ‘hey this is a really good idea, I should really look into this,’” said Tracy Shearer, Portsmouth Community Development Coordinator.

Those opportunities are already being taken, with a patch of land across from Market Square, with a private developer looking to build a public park there.

City officials tell us another project is set to begin construction early next week. A walking trail will be constructed along the murals on the Portsmouth flood wall.

