Slick road conditions causing several crashes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County dispatchers say that I-64 is now closed in the eastbound direction after several crashes on one bridge.

It’s near Cabell Midland High School at mile marker 22.

Westbound traffic is moving, however, another crash at mile maker 26...closer to Milton...saw a car spin out of control and roll over several times.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several crashes are being reported Thursday morning due to ice on roadways.

Many of those wrecks are on I-64 in Cabell County between mile markers 21 and 28.

According to the Milton Police Department, there were seven crashes in just a matter of an hour Thursday morning.

There were two crashes along I-64, one in the eastbound lanes near Ona and another further east just past the Milton interchange in the westbound lanes.

Both were single car crashes. No one was hurt.

One of two westbound lanes of traffic closer to Milton was closed because of a wrecker removing a car.

A car rolled over at the 27 mile marker of I-64. Crews did take someone to the hospital with a head injury. There was also another crash at the 25 mile marker.

A single-vehicle rollover crash also occurred on the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington.

Drivers are dealing with fog which turns to ice once it’s on the pavement.

The bridges and ramps are especially slick.

Crews from the Department of Highways are laying salt on the roads because of ice.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and allow extra time to get to their destination.

