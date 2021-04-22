State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that killed an elderly man.

It happened after 12 p.m. on Wednesday on Portsmouth Road.

The owner, Cleeland Willis, was killed. He was 84 years old. Neighbors say the victim’s wife had passed away and he had been living alone for several years.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they do not believe there was any criminal activity involved.

Jim Johnson, the Assistant Chief with the Gallipolis Fire Department, says flames were spreading downstairs when crews responded to the fire.

Johnson tells WSAZ.com renovations to the home made the fire fight more difficult. He says the home had been added onto several times, creating nooks and crannies for the fire to spread.

According to Johnson, it took crews from Gallipolis and Point Pleasant about two and a half hours to get the fire out.

Officials say there were working smoke alarms in the home because the alarm company called 911 to report the fire.

