Two arrested in connection with breaking and entering at sports complex

Source: AP(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a breaking and entering at a sports complex.

Tyler Chapman, 22, of Dunbar is charged with breaking and entering, and Shaila Bradshaw, 22, of Dunbar, is charged with accessory to breaking and entering.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at the Shawnee Sports Complex around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Staff at the sheriff’s office headquarters monitor surveillance cameras at the complex and saw two people loitering around a maintenance building.

Chapman and Bradshaw were found and detained.

Deputies found stolen property in Chapman’s pocket and backpack. Investigators say he had a laser tool, drill and hand-held radio. Deputies say all were taken from the maintenance building.

Both are being held in South Central Regional Jail.

