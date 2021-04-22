W.Va. COVID-19 | 8 new deaths, 826 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight West Virginians passed away from COVID-19 related complications overnight, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Morgan County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Boone County.

The pandemic death toll is now 2,808.

826 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 150, 288.

So far, there have been 2,643,797 total laboratory results received for COVID-19.

140,156 people have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

529,085 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and 690,057 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Ritchie counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 136 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.