WVU signs Neal Brown through 2026

Neal Brown
Neal Brown(wdtv)
By WVU Sports Information
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced a two-year contract extension for football head coach Neal Brown that will run through the 2026 season.

”Coach Brown and I are committed to the future success of our football program,” Lyons said. “I am pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture. Our student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and the overall leadership of Mountaineer football is strong.”

With four years remaining on the original agreement, the extension now puts Brown under contract for the next six seasons. In total, the six-year contract is worth $23.85 million with an average yearly salary of $3,975,000 million over the length of the six-year deal. Brown also will be eligible to receive increased annual performance incentives, if met, and the salary commitment to his coaching staff has been increased to $4 million.

”I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University,” Brown said. “As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program.”

In his second season at West Virginia, Brown led the Mountaineers to a 6-4 record and a victory over Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. His team went undefeated at home and produced the first consensus All-American at West Virginia since 2006. Statistically in year two under Brown, West Virginia made the most improvement nationally in total offense and total defense combined than any other team in the country.

