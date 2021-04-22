Advertisement

WVU to relax test score requirements for admissions

WVU
WVU(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University is extending the relaxation of test score requirements in its admission policies when it comes to taking the ACT or SAT.

This is because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just as we did in fall and spring 2021, if a student is not able to take the SAT or ACT, we will still admit them to WVU as long as they have shown academic ability on other areas of their application,” said George Zimmerman, WVU assistant vice president of Enrollment Management. “For example, we have found that GPA is often a better predictor of college success and reflects a student’s overall academic performance.”

Zimmerman says although test scores my be required to get the most aid, many students will qualify for significant awards through the Go First Scholarship awarded on high school GPA.

School officials say some students who don’t meet specific program requirements and are admitted under the test optional process will begin their careers in the WVU Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success. This is to help make sure they have resources to succeed in their interests and goals related to their majors.

“It’s also important for students to understand that WVU has implemented a ‘no harm policy,’’ Zimmerman said. “We are encouraging students to send along any academic information they have as soon as possible, and then our Admissions team will use only the information that best represent the student’s abilities when considering applications.”

This policy is currently in effect for Fall 2021. It will stay in place for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 terms. The policy will be re-evaluated over the next year for future terms.

