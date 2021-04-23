Advertisement

2021 Kentucky State Fair will be open to public

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the Kentucky State Fair will be open to the public this year.

A statement from Kentucky Venues said the Kentucky State Fair Board voted Thursday to hold the event Aug. 19-29.

Tickets will go on sale in July. Last year, the event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

Officials are starting to plan for this year’s event and said specific information will be announced later.

The annual event at the fairgrounds in Louisville features shows, exhibits and other entertainment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
All lanes I-64 reopen after deadly crash
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Man dead in Charleston shooting; another man charged with first-degree murder
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
Edward Jake Wagner
Suspect in Rhoden murders changes plea from not guilty to guilty

Latest News

W.Va. COVID-19 | 405 new cases, 5 new deaths
Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Prevention Institute shares how Kanawha County is...
National Drug Take Back
Dr. Jarrod Chapman from Living Well Aesthetics shares information about a service provided,...
Chin filler at Living Well Aesthetics
Jim Wirth with the Lucasville Trade Days shares what the season opener will look like and what...
Lucasville Trade Days season opener