Advertisement

Belly fat increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol, report says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time for a gut check.

Too much fat around the midsection could be linked to heart disease, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

Researchers say a protruding tummy may be a sign of visceral fat – a dangerous form of fat that wraps itself around organs deep inside the body.

Belly fat raises your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol, research shows.

Experts think that’s because visceral fat makes more inflammatory proteins that can narrow blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say non-pregnant women with a waist size greater than 35 inches and men with a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

Experts recommend aerobic and strength training to reduce belly fat.

A well-balanced diet with less sugar and fewer processed foods also helps.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
Logan County officials describe Priscella Cline-Smith, 62, of Verner, as one of the most giving...
Community mourns loss of woman killed in Logan County accident

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder
Police radio traffic indicates 42-year-old Andrew Brown was shot in the back by sheriffs'...
Dispatch calls released from deadly police shooting of Andrew Brown in N.C.
Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Monster Jam returns to Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center