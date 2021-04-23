Advertisement

Biden approves federal disaster declaration for much of Ky. impacted by severe weather

President Biden approves Gov. Beshear's request for disaster declaration
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of Kentucky affected by severe weather in February and March.

The announcement was made Friday evening by the White House. It followed widespread damage from a series of winter storms, including ice storms, and then flooding from Feb. 27 to March 14.

Among counties in our region to receive assistance for private residents are Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin. According to the release, “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

The White House also announced assistance for local government and certain private nonprofit organizations, including for replacement of facilities damaged during the weather events. Counties included in our region from that announcement are: Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin and Pike.

Also, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth. More assistance is possible at a later time, according to the release.

