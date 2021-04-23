Cabell County Public Library cards offered to students

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For Barboursville Middle School students like Kennedy Fisher and Liam Smith, whose eyes light up with every page they turn, books have the ability to transport someone into a different universe, solve a mystery, or simply just escape reality.

“I get excited. Also, sometimes I get scared for the characters like if they’re in a tough situation, or sometimes I put myself in their shoes and imagine what I would do in their situation,” Smith said.

A partnership between Cabell County Schools and the Cabell County Public Library means more access to all of their favorite stories.

By scanning a QR code and receiving a public library card in return -- middle school and high school students can check out books, sign up for one-on-one virtual tutoring sessions, and even take advantage of academic articles to potentially help out with an essay.

For those who want to take a more virtual reading route, digital books are available, as well, through two apps: Hoopla and Libby.

“Once you get a public library card, there will be a very long number on the card and you will have a unique PIN number and you will need both the number on your library card and the PIN number to sign up to Hoopla and Libby,” a Barboursville librarian said.

A piece of plastic that makes getting lost in a good book, a lot easier.

“Anytime, anywhere, we can open a book and just transport to a totally different place and you know it can be truly magical,” Fisher said.

This partnership between the school district and public library had already been underway. However, Cabell County Administrators say many students just really never knew about it. So, this new code is here to push these opportunities.

Students in high school who are at least 18 years old can sign up with the QR code themselves. Anyone younger will have to have a parent or guardian assist them.

After a student signs up, library cards will be hand-delivered by administrators.

