Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
All lanes I-64 reopen after deadly crash
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
Edward Jake Wagner
Suspect in Rhoden murders changes plea from not guilty to guilty

Latest News

Joe and Dezmond Robotics Team on Studio 3
Lincoln County Middle School students win VEX Robotics state competition
National Lost Dog Awareness Day on Studio 3
Lost Dog Awareness Day
Huntington celebrates Arbor Day by planting tree
The DHHR released preliminary data regarding 2020 fatal drug overdoses in the state.
Increase in overdose deaths in West Virginia